Family dreads hospital visits after 10-hour wait

A pensioner who is living with dementia waited more than 10 hours in an ambulance outside Causeway Hospital in Coleraine, her granddaughter has said.

Colleen O'Neill's grandmother Mary, who is in her 80s, had a suspected stroke.

The ordeal left her "very agitated and confused," her relative explained.

"They sent her home after doing nothing medically for her," she added.

Colleen O'Neill said her family has "dread" at the prospect of needing to go to hospital again.

