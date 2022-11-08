About three-quarters of primary schools surveyed in a study were not providing the recommended amount of PE classes, according to the Education and Training Inspectorate.

The Department of Education recommends that pupils should do at least two hours of PE each week.

Among the 84 primary schools involved in the study was Andrews Memorial in Comber.

PE teacher Ashleigh Sims says while PE lessons can get squeezed, the children get a lot of exercise throughout the day.

The Department of Education says PE is important and it will act on the next steps outlined in the report.

