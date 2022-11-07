Glenn Quinn was beaten to death in Carrickfergus in January 2020.

His family believe individuals linked to the South East Antrim UDA were responsible for his murder.

Glenn's brother Martin says his family have been threatened up to 12 times since his death with the most recent threat at the weekend.

He and his 78-year-old mother were notified by police of the latest warning at the weekend.

But he says they will not be forced out of their home town.