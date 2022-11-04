A mother says she fears for her toddler twins' health after being told the amount of lead in her tap water was over seven times higher than the legal limit.

Charlene Hegarty did not know there were lead pipes in her Belfast home when she bought it seven years ago.

Northern Ireland Water, which runs and maintains the water infrastructure system, says it is "committed to reducing the risk to its customers of lead in drinking water".

