Ghosts and ghouls will be out in their droves in Londonderry as the city is set to host its Halloween festival finale.

Derry City and Strabane District Council's annual festival is billed as one of the biggest Halloween parties in Europe.

This year's festival programme sees the return of the Halloween Carnival parade for the first time since 2019.

The finale - a parade on Monday - will be made up of more than 700 performers, with hundreds of people drawn from schools, clubs and groups right across the north-west.

Derry's festival began on Friday, featuring a series of spooktacular sights, characters and digital wonders.

Read more here.

Video Journalist: Mike McBride