It has been more than three weeks since 50 firefighters tackled a blaze in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter.

The Old Cathedral building was home to several businesses and also provided a space for artists.

In the immediate aftermath, those who worked in the building spoke of their fears that thousands of pounds worth of stock and equipment could be lost.

They are yet to gain access to see if anything is salvageable.

Many have moved on to new temporary or permanent premises and say they have been blown away by the support they received.