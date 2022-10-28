The Northern Ireland secretary has said he will call an assembly election but has not set any date for it.

Chris Heaton-Harris said he would give more information next week and would be meeting Stormont parties in the meantime.

Legislation says that an election must be held within 12 weeks and it had been expected that a poll would take place on 15 December.

Mr Heaton-Harris denied he had made a U-turn, saying an election did not have to be called immediately.

"I hear it when the parties say that they really do not want an election at all," he said.

"But nearly all of them are parties who signed up to the rules, the law. That means I need to call an election so you'll hear more from me on that particular point next week."

