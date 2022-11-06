A church in County Tyrone has been voted church of the year.

Judges were particularly taken with St Macartan’s stained glass windows, which are 100 years old this year.

The windows were recently restored and feature a native of the area who would go on to help establish Saint Patrick’s Cathedral in New York.

Judges from the National Church Trust were impressed with St Macartan’s architecture and praised its efforts to encourage community spirit.

The church received funding for refurbishments through the Treasure Ireland project supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken