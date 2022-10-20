The lack of serious negotiation over the Northern Ireland Protocol has been a "terrible dereliction of duty" by the UK government, Lord Mandelson has said.

The former Northern Ireland secretary told Good Morning Ulster that there was no "concrete proposal" to end the impasse over the protocol.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has refused to return to power-sharing until the protocol is "fixed".

The Labour peer urged unionists to give it a chance in order for "normal politics" to return.

