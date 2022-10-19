Northern Ireland's Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has again reiterated his intention to call a new assembly election if Stormont's government is not restored by 28 October.

He shook his head when he was asked by BBC News NI if he was "bluffing" about the deadline.

Mr Heaton-Harris also rejected a suggestion that Stormont was now "accidentally" hurtling towards a pre-Christmas election after he announced his timetable for taking his decision.

He replied: "It shouldn't really be a surprise. Maybe that's just modern-day British politics - a politician actually sticking to what he said."

