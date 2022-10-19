The cost-of-living crisis is hitting everyone across Northern Ireland.

Inflation continues to soar increasing the cost of living even further.

The latest inflation figures show a return to a 40-year high - up to 10.1% in the 12 months to September.

The biggest driver behind that figure is to be found in the supermarket. The cost of food and non alcoholic drinks has reached a 42 year high - it is now 14.6 %.

BBC News NI spoke to people in Bangor and Londonderry about the soaring costs of heating and eating.