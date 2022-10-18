The Northern Ireland secretary has revealed he will call an election if the Stormont Executive is not restored by 00:01 on 28 October.

Chris Heaton-Harris told MPs on the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee he had informed his cabinet colleagues of the decision on Tuesday morning.

"I cannot be clearer - that is what will happen on 28 October," he said.

Pushed on whether the election would fall on 8 or 15 December, he said it would be a relatively short campaign.

But he did not give an exact date.

