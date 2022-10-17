Northern Ireland's five main political parties have been meeting Taoiseach Micheál Martin in Belfast.

Both the Alliance Party and SDLP accused the DUP of staying out of the Stormont Executive because they do not want to be deputy first minister to a Sinn Féin first minister.

However, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party is doing what it believes is right for Northern Ireland as it demonstrates against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

This is part of the UK-EU Brexit deal which keeps Northern Ireland aligned with the EU single market, resulting in some additional checks to goods being moved across the Irish Sea.

The DUP has argued the protocol, which the UK and EU are involved in discussions over, has undermined Northern Ireland's place within the UK.

