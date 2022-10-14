Northern Ireland's screen industry needs more film studios to grow according to one of Hollywood's top directors.

Paul Feig has directed The School for Good and Evil, which is released on the streaming giant Netflix next week.

The fantasy action-adventure was filmed at Belfast's Harbour Studios and across Northern Ireland.

He says more "stage space" is needed here to attract the big productions.

The movie stars Charlize Theron, Laurence Fishburne, Kerry Washington, Sophia Anne Caruso and Cate Blanchett amongst others.

Read more.