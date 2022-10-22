The names of thousands of people who entered the doors of a workhouse in County Tyrone are being remembered.

In 1845, as poverty and starvation increased during the famine in Ireland, workhouses began to open.

Their purpose was to offer succour and survival, but there was a saying that "the road to the workhouse was the road to death" - and for thousands it was.

Those who died in Dungannon workhouse are buried in a large-scale paupers' grave on the former site.

A memorial garden has recently been opened and a website has been launched naming some of those who lived, died and were born in Dungannon workhouse.

BBC News NI has also spoken to Sonia Webb, whose mother was in Dungannon workhouse before it closed in 1948.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken