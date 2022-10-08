Creeslough explosion: 'One of the largest civilian casualties in years'
Gardaí (Irish police) have said they are not expecting any more casualties after searching the scene of a huge explosion in County Donegal.
Ten people died after the blast at a petrol station on Friday afternoon.
Evidence gathered so far points toward a tragic accident, said gardaí.
Supt Liam Geraghty said emergency services staff faced "probably one of the largest civilian casualties in recent times".
