Gardaí (Irish police) have said they are not expecting any more casualties after searching the scene of a huge explosion in County Donegal.

Ten people died after the blast at a petrol station on Friday afternoon.

Evidence gathered so far points toward a tragic accident, said gardaí.

Supt Liam Geraghty said emergency services staff faced "probably one of the largest civilian casualties in recent times".

