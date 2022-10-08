DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has issued a warning to the prime minister over his party's future at Stormont

In his first conference speech as leader, he said if his party's demands on the Northern Ireland Protocol are not met "there will be no basis to re-enter Stormont".

In setting out his demands, he said: "Either the prime minister delivers the provisions of the Protocol Bill by legislation or by negotiation and ensures that our place in the United Kingdom is restored.

"On this issue, it is not words but actions we need to see and we will judge any outcome on the basis of actions not words."