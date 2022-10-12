Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said he is hoping for a “breakthrough” on some of the contentious issues around the protocol in the next fortnight.

But he stressed it would not be possible to agree a deal on all the outstanding issues before the 28 October deadline after which Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris will be legally obliged to call an election.

Mr Coveney was speaking after meeting four of the five largest parties in Belfast on Wednesday.

He said “it is time to agree common ground so we can put issues to bed” and said there “will be no more talking in circles”

Read more: Efforts needed to avoid Stormont election