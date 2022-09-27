'He asked if I was ready to die'

A woman from County Down has said her husband asked if she was ready to die during a physical attack in August 2017.

Jenny Hunter told BBC News NI that he smashed her phone and put his hands around her throat.

"He was so angry and I was so shocked that he was actually doing what he was doing, because he had never done things like that before," she explained.

"I did believe that he actually was intending to kill me and all I could think was that the children were going to be in the house while this happened and what was going to happen to them."

