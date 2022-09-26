Artemis Technologies has unveiled the design of a new 100% electric foiling fast ferry to be used in a Belfast to Bangor pilot scheme.

The 24m vessel will first be operated by Condor Ferries and carry up to 150 passengers along Belfast Lough in 25 minutes.

It will be powered by a patented electric propulsion system enabling it to fly above the water, which the company says reduces fuel costs by up to 85% compared with conventional high-speed diesel ferries.

The ferry will also produce minimal wake, which allows it to operate at high-speed close-to-shore significantly reducing journey time.

Artemis Technologies is a spin-off from the Artemis Racing team that competed in the America's Cup.

Artemis CEO Dr Iain Percy , said: "The zero-emission ferry that will be seen departing Belfast in 2024, aptly named 'Zero', will be the first we build at our manufacturing hub in the city, but it is only the start."

"The EF-24 Passenger can provide an immediate green transport solution that competes economically with road and rail in places like San Francisco, New York, Venice, Istanbul, Dubai and Singapore - anywhere around the globe that is seeking sustainable transport alternatives that balance the requirement for people to continue to move around with the need to reduce carbon emissions."

The vessel has been developed by the Artemis Technologies-led Belfast Maritime Consortium which is a 14-member syndicate which has brought together a range of industry, academia and public bodies.