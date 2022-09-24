Ruairí Coleman is a comic book artist from County Armagh and has worked on some of the world's most well-known superheroes.

Ruairí began working in comics at Londonderry-based independent publisher Uproar Comics back in 2012, before going on to work for the two largest and best-known comic creators - Marvel and DC Comics.

As well as working on his very own comic book and characters, Ruairí has drawn the likes of Marvel's Iron Man and Thor, and even worked on DC Comic's Superman.

The 38-year-old wants to encourage more young people from Northern Ireland with a passion for art to consider a future career in comics.

Video journalist Mike McBride