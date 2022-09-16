Former officers of the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) have spoken of their pride after being invited to take part in the Queen's funeral procession.

The four ex-officers will be among those accompanying the Queen's coffin from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Two of them - Stephen White and Jeanette Miller - spoke to BBC News NI in London to prepare for the event.

Ahead of the funeral they met Chelsea pensioner Arthur Currie, originally from Coleraine, who will visit the Queen lying in state on Friday.

