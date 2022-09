School pupils are getting hands-on with vintage technology as a retro computing roadshow makes its way across Northern Ireland.

Learners have been amazed by 8-bit computers, video games and early examples of the mobile phone.

The Code Show aims to educate and inspire students to consider a career within the IT industry.

There is a shortage of IT skills in Northern Ireland and a relatively low number of girls study computing.

