Loraine Jackson was in her 70s before she discovered she had a "huge" family, none of whom had known of her existence.

She was born in Belfast in 1948 but just weeks later she taken over the Irish border for adoption.

She grew up in the Republic of Ireland, where until now, adopted people had very few rights to information about their identity at birth.

So a few years ago, Loraine turned to DNA tests and found out she had three half-sisters and four half-brothers.

This summer, she went on holiday with lots of her new-found family who have welcomed her "whole-heartedly".

Loraine has welcomed a change in Irish law which will make it much it much easier for adoptees to trace their relatives.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken