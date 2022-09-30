'People always assume care kids are bad kids'

Shannon and Star were both brought up in the care system.

They have been speaking to BBC News NI about how they want to challenge stereotypes about children in care.

They are among a group of young people who have developed a manifesto with Barnardo's NI, to lobby local politicians.

One of their key aims is to highlight the need for safe and secure housing for children who leave care when they are 18.

Star said: “We just want people to realise that we’re more than a number on a case.”

Shannon added: “We just need stability, we haven’t been stable our whole lives.”

Video journalist: Niall McCracken