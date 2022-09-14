The sister of Lyra McKee has made another appeal for information about the identity of the person who shot the journalist in Londonderry in 2019.

Nichola McKee-Corner was speaking after a man was sent to prison for seven years for possessing the gun.

Niall Sheerin, 29, from Tyrconnell Street in Derry, admitted having the pistol between September 2018 and June 2020.

Ms McKee, who was 29, was watching rioting in the Creggan estate in Derry when she was shot dead on 18 April 2019.

No-one has been convicted of her killing.

The dissident republican group the New IRA has said it was responsible for her death.

