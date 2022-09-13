King Charles III met leading politicians from Northern Ireland's five largest parties on Tuesday for the first time since he became monarch.

The King was at Hillsborough Castle as part of his visit to Northern Ireland with Camilla, the Queen Consort.

Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Alliance leader Naomi Long, Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie and SDLP assembly member Matthew O'Toole passed on their condolences following the death of the King's mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

He thanked them and said he had been touched by the kind words about the Queen.

