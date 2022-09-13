It was a bittersweet day for royal fans who travelled to Hillsborough, County Down, on Tuesday, with one saying they were "mourning but celebrating".

The village hosted King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort.

The village of Hillsborough was given royal status in 2021 because of its long links to the Royal Family.

People began lining its streets from before sunrise, hoping to see the royal couple on their way to and from the castle - the official royal residence in Northern Ireland.