Members of the Northern Ireland Assembly have hailed Queen Elizabeth II as "the greatest ever leader", saying she was "courageous and gracious".

They were speaking as King Charles III prepares to make his first visit as monarch to Belfast on Tuesday.

Sinn Féin's Alex Maskey, Speaker, said it was important the assembly came together "in recognition of a long life given to public service".

Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill, DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, Alliance leader Naomi Long, UUP leader Doug Beattie and SDLP assembly member Matthew O'Toole were among those to speak during the special sitting at Stormont.