In Edinburgh, thousands of people took to the streets to watch the procession of the Queen's coffin.

Among them were people who had travelled from Northern Ireland and the Republic to pay their respects and take part in a historic occasion.

One told BBC News NI that it was important "to be from Ireland to be here, representing my country".

It's a piece of history, it's once in a lifetime and it's really nice to honour Queen Elizabeth, who I think everybody agrees she hasn't put a foot wrong in all of her reign - so I thought it was something that would be very special to do," said another.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken