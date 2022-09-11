The Accession Proclamation has been read at Hillsborough Castle in County Down, at the same time as ceremonies in Edinburgh and Cardiff.

The proclamation was read at 12:00 BST on Sunday by the Norroy and Ulster King of Arms Robert Noel in front of an audience of dignitaries and members of the public.

The proclamation event featured military in full ceremonial dress and a bugler. It was followed by a 21-gun salute and the singing of the national anthem.

