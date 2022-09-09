Within minutes of the Queen's death being announced, people began laying flowers at the gates of Hillsborough Castle, the Queen's official residence in Northern Ireland.

Some were close to tears, moved by the death of the only monarch they had known.

One of the mourners there said she "saw the Queen as my granny as well," while another said he had a picture of the Queen in every room of his house.

Queen Elizabeth II stayed at Hillsborough Castle many times over the years.

Read more here.