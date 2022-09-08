Bog restoration project boosts Northern Ireland wildlife

A five-year project to restore bogs in Northern Ireland has been branded a success as it comes to an end.

The Garron Plateau and Montiaghs Moss in County Antrim were selected for Co-operation Across Borders for Biodiversity (CABB), along with Pettigoe Plateau in County Fermanagh.

Bogs are important "carbon sinks" - sites that trap carbon out of the atmosphere and prevent it contributing to climate change.

Damaged bogs, as 86% of them are in Northern Ireland, release their stored carbon.

More than £4m from the EU's special programmes body helped install dams at the sites to block agricultural drains, allow the water table to rise and restore the bogs.

