A nurse who was racially abused at work has urged Health Minister Robin Swann to take action on racism towards healthcare staff.

Beverly Simpson said she was subjected to hours of abuse while working last weekend.

Ms Simpson, a nurse for more than 25 years, said the incident had made her consider leaving the profession.

The Department of Health said racism in the healthcare sector was totally unacceptable.

The incident at the weekend took place in a private healthcare setting, Ms Simpson told BBC Radio Foyle.

She said she was called racist slurs by a patient for several hours.

