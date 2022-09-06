Gas supplier Firmus Energy has announced a 56.3% price rise across both its networks in Northern Ireland.

The increase will affect about 62,000 customers in the Ten Towns area and 47,000 in Greater Belfast.

It is understood to be the biggest increase of any supplier in Northern Ireland to date and will take effect from 3 October.

The Ten Towns area includes Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Coleraine, Craigavon, Londonderry and Newry.

There the rise means the annual gas bill of a typical household will rise by about £847 per year. Customers with a prepaid meter will see their typical costs increase by around £806 per year.

In the Greater Belfast area the typical annual bill will rise by about £855, while those with a prepaid meter will see costs rise by about £843 a year.

Raymond Gormley, head of energy policy at the Consumer Council, described the increases as "eye watering".

