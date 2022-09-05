Lisa Cash was looking after her brother and sister when a man known to them entered their home in Dublin and killed them.

Gardaí (Irish police) are continuing to question the man in his 20s over the deaths of three siblings.

Eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and 18-year-old Lisa were killed in the Rossfield estate in Tallaght.

St Aidan's Community School principal Kevin Shortall says Lisa was "a talented and beautiful young lady" who will be fondly remembered.

