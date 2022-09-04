Amanda Forsythe's home in east Belfast flooded in 2012.

The family now have a flood prevention wall in their back garden in Orangefield Park.

Some flood alleviation schemes like this one can be targeted by using flood maps that highlight areas most at risk.

The Department for Infrastructure's flood maps are available online and they show predicted climate change flooding scenarios up to 2080.

This includes potential flood levels reaching city hall in Belfast City Centre in 60 years time.

After flooding in Newcastle in 2020, the maps were used to help target areas in the town most likely to be worst affected in the future.

This summer has also seen severe flooding in Tyrone and Londonderry.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has said an interim solution to recent flooding in Strabane is already underway.

