The increasing price of school uniforms has been in the spotlight in recent weeks as the cost-of-living crisis continues.

Five decades earlier it was a big talking point too when Northern Ireland was in the grip of rising inflation, with the rising cost of oil pushing up prices of everyday items.

Footage uncovered in archives by the BBC Rewind project shows the tough choices families faced during that period.

There were complaints about how much school uniforms were costing as the price of a blazer rose to £16.