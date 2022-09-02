Minister of State for Northern Ireland Conor Burns had said there is no reason the DUP should not return to the Northern Ireland Executive.

He said the government formed by the next prime minister would sort out the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The absence of an executive was hurting people hit by the cost-of-living crisis, he added.

"There is no excuse for the DUP not being back in government today," he told BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster programme.

