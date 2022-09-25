A unique dance hall from Ireland's showband era is to be demolished.

St Malachy's hall in Edendork, County Tyrone, was built in 1963.

The hall has been closed for a quarter of a century and few have been through its doors since.

But BBC News NI’s cameras were granted access to capture the faded grandeur of the building before it’s gone for good.

The hall played host to some famous faces in its day, including Welsh crooner Tom Jones and Irish folk legend Christy Moore.

Planning permission has been granted to build a primary school on the site.

Dr Rosaleen Hickey, from the Historic Buildings Council, says the buildings dome shape makes it particularly rare.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken