Michael Currid, from Coleraine, County Londonderry, survived prostate cancer after being diagnosed six years ago.

He said this "tailored" treatment was "vitally important as no two patients are the same".

A keen cyclist, Mr Currid sought blood tests after feeling "tired and weak" on long cycle journeys.

"I was told I had an aggressive tumour and then you start thinking about what time you have left and not being able to play with the grandkids," he said.

