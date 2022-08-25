An on-the-run wallaby that got out of its enclosure on Sunday has been found safe and well in County Tyrone.

Marsupial Winnie - one of two of the animals who live at Glenpark Estate near Omagh - escaped by leaping over a fence after becoming startled.

She was found late on Wednesday less than 1000 yards from where she had escaped, her owners said.

Owner of Glenpark Estate, Richard Beattie, told BBC News NI he was "over the moon to have her back".

