Staff at Queen's University Belfast who are undergoing fertility treatment or experiencing menopausal symptoms are to be supported with the introduction of two new health policies.

Women and their partners are to be offered up to five days additional paid leave per fertility treatment cycle.

Partners are to gain two days of additional paid leave.

The menopause policy aims to provide training and awareness for all staff.

Anne McGale, from Menopause Wellbeing NI, said women just wanted equal treatment.

"Having these policies allows women to do their work to the best of their ability without that extra added bit of stress," she added.

Read the full story here.