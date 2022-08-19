A woman who was asked her age during an interview for a role as a Domino's Pizza delivery driver has said she "felt a loss" at not being offered a job.

Janice Walsh believes she was turned down for the role at a branch in Strabane, County Tyrone, because of her age and sex.

She has received an apology and a financial settlement.

"It was like a penny-dropping moment, you know," she told BBC News NI.

"That will always stay with me, that kind of felt the world was going to be different because of my age."

