Pupils in Northern Ireland received their A-level results on Thursday, following the first formal exams since before the coronavirus pandemic.

There was a fall in the number of A-level entries in Northern Ireland awarded top A* and A grades in 2022 following the return of exams.

But the proportion of top grades is much higher than in 2019, the previous year when results were based on exams.

About 44% of A-level entries have been awarded A* or A grades in 2022, compared to a record 51% in 2021.

