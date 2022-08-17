Liz Truss has said laws should apply across the United Kingdom, adding "that is what being a union is".

She was answering a question from an audience member who says abortion legislation has been "undemocratically and unconstitutionally imposed" on Northern Ireland.

He claimed most people in Northern Ireland do not approve of the Westminster legislation, but it has never been put to a vote.

Truss says she disagrees, to applause from the audience.

The 1967 Abortion Act which legalised abortion in many cases in Great Britain never applied to Northern Ireland, which for many years had much stricter laws than the rest of the United Kingdom.

But in 2019 Westminster acted to change the law in Northern Ireland, permitting terminations in all circumstances in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Beyond that, it also allowed terminations in other cases, including no term limit in cases of fatal fetal abnormality. This is where there is a substantial risk that the fetus would die or, if born, would suffer a severe mental or physical impairment.

There have been several legal challenges to this.

In May, then-Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told Stormont's Department of Health it must set up fully-funded services within weeks.