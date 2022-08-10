Nadhim Zahawi will meet Stormont's economy and community ministers again next week to discuss the delivery of an equivalent £400 energy bill discount.

The chancellor made the announcement following meetings with the ministers and the utility regulator on Wednesday.

In May, the government drew up plans to help all households in the UK with rising fuel bills.

But the lack of a functioning executive meant it was unclear how the scheme would reach Northern Ireland.

Mr Zahawi said he was confident about bringing similar measures to Northern Ireland.

"The reason that I wanted a meeting next Monday is to make sure we make progress urgently," he told BBC News NI.

The chancellor added he wanted to find a "pragmatic solution" to allow families to avail of the £400 discount.

But households in Northern Ireland don't yet know when to expect the £400.

BBC News NI's political correspondent Jayne McCormack went along to meet parents at a mums and toddlers group to see how were being affected by rising bills.

