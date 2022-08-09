'We're still waiting for a skatepark in Portrush'

Skateboarders in Portrush have renewed calls for a skatepark in the north coast town.

Many currently practise in front of the town's train station, but say they feel they are getting in people's way.

Skate shop owner Stuart Cullen told BBC News NI's Maria McCann that he could remember sitting on a council committee 24 years ago when it seemed the town was set to get a skatepark, but enthusiasts for the sport are still waiting.

The latest request to lease land has been backed by councillors and is progressing through the council.