'I rang them constantly for a cancellation' - most health service dentists not accepting new patients
The majority of health service dental practices in Northern Ireland are not accepting new adult patients, a BBC investigation has found.
Figures show 90% of practices are not accepting new adult patients and 88% were not accepting child patients.
That is despite children in full-time education being entitled to free treatment.
None of the practices contacted in the Antrim and Newtownabbey council area were taking new adult patients.