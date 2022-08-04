It is the first time the Irish Pony Society Championship Show has been held in Northern Ireland.

The host - Castle Irvine in County Fermanagh - is an impressive backdrop to one of the most important equestrian events of the year.

The Irvinestown venue has extensive equestrian facilities which were built by the local council, but which have been out of use for almost a decade.

Organisers say riders and owners were delighted to return to the historic venue.

